Today’s outlook: Government approves freezing TLP’s assets, rain in Punjab

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

The government has blocked the CNIC of TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and has approved to freeze the banned party’s assets.

The Federal Board of Revenue has received complaints from taxpayers that they received emails regarding the tax defaulters list. In a statement, the board denied any connection with the emails and said they were sent from a fake account.

Chicken prices across the country have increased to Rs500 per kilogram.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected in multiple parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The driver of former federal minister Sartaj Aziz has been kidnapped.

After South Africa, the Pakistan cricket team is gearing for its series against Zimbabwe. The tournament’s first T-20 match will be played on April 20.