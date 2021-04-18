Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Government approves freezing TLP’s assets, rain in Punjab

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • The government has blocked the CNIC of TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and has approved to freeze the banned party’s assets.
  • The Federal Board of Revenue has received complaints from taxpayers that they received emails regarding the tax defaulters list. In a statement, the board denied any connection with the emails and said they were sent from a fake account.
  • Chicken prices across the country have increased to Rs500 per kilogram.
  • Heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected in multiple parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • The driver of former federal minister Sartaj Aziz has been kidnapped.
  • After South Africa, the Pakistan cricket team is gearing for its series against Zimbabwe. The tournament’s first T-20 match will be played on April 20.

