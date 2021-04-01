Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet to discuss prices of coronavirus vaccines

Posted: Apr 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Today's outlook: Federal Cabinet to discuss prices of coronavirus vaccines

Here are some news stories from Pakistan that we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet via video link. They will discuss prices for all the coronavirus vaccines, Walton airport transfer, among other things.
  • An accountability court in Lahore will resume hearing the money laundering and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.
  • The Supreme Court will resume hearing the NA-75 by-election case. PTI has challenged the ECP’s decision to hold re-polling in the constituency. PML-N members and other opposition members have accused the government of rigging the by-polls.
  • PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Wednesday that any investigation agency or the FIA can place estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen’s name on the Exit Control List if they want so. In an interview with SAMAA TV, Akbar said there would be no “hurdle” if investigation agencies wanted to put anyone’s name on the ECL.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold its weekly press briefing.
  • The provincial government has re-structured the Sindh Building Control Authority in Karachi. The SBCA will now be working on the district level, instead of towns. The Sindh Local Government secretary issued the notification, abolishing the posts of SBCA town directors. The government has instead introduced the posts of SBCA district directors. Karachi was divided into 18 towns after the introduction of the Sindh Local Government Ordinance, 2001. Each town had a director, under whom two to three deputy directors, six assistant directors, and a maximum of nine senior building inspectors (SBIs) worked.
  • At least 4,830 children in Punjab tested positive for coronavirus in March, the provincial health department said Wednesday. According to the Punjab health department, 19,357 children who were aged 15 and below had been diagnosed with the virus since it first emerged in the country. Around 5,000 cases were reported in Lahore alone.

Federal Cabinet meeting na-75 by-elections Supreme Court
 
