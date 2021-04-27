Today’s outlook: Covid-19 vaccine registration starts for people above 40

Here are some news stories which we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Pakistanis above 40 years can register for the coronavirus vaccination now. To register, you will have to send your CNIC number to 1166. The NCOC has also decided to open walk-in vaccination for people above 50 years. “If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” NCOC head Asad Umar said on Monday.

Pakistan is battling the third and most dangerous of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 4,487 new cases and 142 deaths. The positivity rate stands at 10.20%.

PTI MNAs and MPAs who have been supporting Jahangir Tareen are expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army has deployed troops in 16 cities across Pakistan, where they are assisting the civil administration in implementing coronavirus SOPs.

The Punjab government has suspended all elective surgeries in public hospitals across the province till May 10, it said Monday. The decision was taken in view of no respite in Covid-19 cases in the province, the Punjab healthcare department said in its notification.

Sindh has announced stricter coronavirus restrictions as the trend of positive cases in the province remains high. It said that all schools, from classes 1 to 12, will remain close till Eid, government offices will call in 20% workforce and intercity public transport to be suspended April 29 onwards.

The Pakistan Super League will hold a replacement draft for its six teams to complete their squad ahead of the resumption of the tournament’s 2021 edition that had been suspended after 14 matches. The remaining matches will be played in June. The teams will get to pick from 134 foreign players today. The roster of local players remains intact.

