Today’s outlook: Covid-19 toll reaches 17,000, Maryam Nawaz visits Karachi

Here are some new stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

Pakistan has reported 5,908 new cases of the coronavirus along with 157 deaths. Over 52,000 tests were conducted in the country. The positivity rate stands at 11.27%. The virus has so far claimed 16,999 lives in Pakistan.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi at 4pm. She will participate in the election campaign for the upcoming by-election on Karachi’s NA-249 seat. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail is contesting the by-poll.

Pakistan has imposed stricter measures as it continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus. Asad Umar, the head of the National Command Operation Center, said on Friday the government has made the following decisions to curb the virus spread. Schools to be closed in all districts with positivity rates higher than 5% Markets will close at 6pm, and only shops selling essential goods will be allowed to remain open till late Indoor and outdoor dining has been banned for the month of Ramazan Indoor gyms to remain closed Offices to close at 2pm with 50% staff to work from home The government will make a detailed policy on testing and quarantine of people coming from abroad

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that the Pakistan Army will work with the law enforcers to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Friday after the Lahore High Court approved his bail in a money laundering case.

Saudi Arabia has restricted arrivals from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the Saudi aviation authority announced Friday. Ban has also been imposed on flights from Argentina, the UAE, Germany, the US, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

