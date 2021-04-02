Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, first Pakistan-South Africa ODI

Here are the news stories that we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway in Centurion. The fixture start at 1pm Pakistan time.

The number of coronavirus case in Pakistan reached 672,931 whereas 14,530 death have been reported. A total of 605,274 patients have been recovered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a key meeting on Pakistan’s bilateral relations with India. Top officials from the Foreign Ministry and trade industry will attend it.

The funeral prayers of the 10 people killed in Larkana bus crash will be held. The investigation of the incident in underway.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen are expected to appear before the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the sugar scandal case.

Federal ministers are expected to comment on which officials took the final decision on the import of sugar and wheat from India.

Karachi continues to face hot weather. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave for Saturday.

The meeting of an eight-member committee regarding the approval of the finance ordinance will be held at Parliament House in Islamabad.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will talk to the media. He will also visit Aijaz Jakhrani’s house for condolence on his mother’s death.

The Supreme Court will complete its hearing of NA-75 Daska by-election case after listening to the replies of the Election Commision and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Sindh High Court will hear a petition seeking ineligibility of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail for the NA-249 Karachi by-election.

An anti-terrorism court will continue its proceedings in the Osama Satti shooting case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings.

A weekly press briefing of the Foreign Office will take place in Islamabad.

Owners of wedding halls have gone against the Sindh government’s decision of closing the halls.

Chairman of Sindh Tajir Ittehad, Chairman All City Tajir Ittehad and President of Saddar Electronics Dealers will hold a joint press conference on the provincial government’s decision to close markets by 8pm due to rising cases of coronavirus.

The practice session of Pakistan U19 cricket team will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Football Federation President Engineer Ashfaque Hussain will hold a news conference in Lahore.

The government employees will stage a protest at Quetta’s Edhi Chowk.

The final of the All Pakistan Gold Cup Hockey Tournament will be played at Ayub Stadium.