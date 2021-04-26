Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Cambridge exams begin, PM to visit Multan

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Cambridge exams begin, PM to visit Multan

Photo: Deputy Commissioner South Karachi/Twitter

Here are some news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Multan for a day. He will announce a special Multan package worth Rs30 billion, including Rs5 billion road schemes. A restricted number of people will attend the function at Circuit House.
  • Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University has been closed temporarily because of the rising number of coronavirus cases among students and faculty.
  • Coronavirus has claimed 70 lives in the last 24 hours, according to the NCOC. The death toll now stands at 17,187.
  • The PM has congratulated the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as it completes 25 years today. “I want to especially remember two friends, Ahsan Rashid and Naeem Ul Haque, as well as Saloni Bokhari—all of whom were with me when we launched PTI in Holiday Inn Lahore 25 years ago. Sadly all three are no longer with us,” he said in a tweet.
  • Cambridge exams for A Level students have started across the country. On Monday, Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Waleed Baig visited an examination centre in DHA’s Phase VIII to ensure compliance of SOPs: social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Harming Pakistan won't make a difference to West: PM Khan
Harming Pakistan won’t make a difference to West: PM Khan
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's District Central hotspots
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central hotspots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.