Today’s outlook: Cambridge exams begin, PM to visit Multan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Multan for a day. He will announce a special Multan package worth Rs30 billion, including Rs5 billion road schemes. A restricted number of people will attend the function at Circuit House.

Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University has been closed temporarily because of the rising number of coronavirus cases among students and faculty.

Coronavirus has claimed 70 lives in the last 24 hours, according to the NCOC. The death toll now stands at 17,187.

The PM has congratulated the members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as it completes 25 years today. “I want to especially remember two friends, Ahsan Rashid and Naeem Ul Haque, as well as Saloni Bokhari—all of whom were with me when we launched PTI in Holiday Inn Lahore 25 years ago. Sadly all three are no longer with us,” he said in a tweet.

Cambridge exams for A Level students have started across the country. On Monday, Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Waleed Baig visited an examination centre in DHA’s Phase VIII to ensure compliance of SOPs: social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing.

