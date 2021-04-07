Today’s outlook: Cabinet reshuffle expected, third Pakistan-South Africa ODI

Here are the news stories that we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to make further changes to the federal cabinet. The ministers and advisers are likely to be reshuffled within the next two days. He also approved the formation of a parliamentary committee for electoral reforms. Senator Ali Zafar has been given the task to contact other parties on the matter.

PM Khan has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interest meeting. All four chief ministers and federal ministers will attend it.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit. According to the Foreign Office, he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and will hold delegation-level talks with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Lahore High Court will hear a case filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking cancellation of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s bail. She has been accused of making anti-state speeches and giving statement against the country.

The Transparency International has filed a complaint against the Sindh government to the chief of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar over the purchase of coronavirus vaccines through a middle party at high prices.

The Balochistan government has ordered the closure of wedding halls for 15 days over increase in coronavirus cases. The inter-provincial transport services will also remain suspended for two days.

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Centurion. The three-match series is tied at 1-1. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be seen in action whereas Mohammad Nawaz replaces injured Shadab Khan.

An accountability court will hear NAB references including Toshakhana, rental power projects and Nandipur power plant.

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee will attend a meeting.

An anti-terrorism court will hear cases against lawyers accused of ransacking the office of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah during a protest.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a death sentence case and hold different proceedings.

PM Khan’s special representative Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi will hold a press conference in Islamabad.

The finance committee of the National Assembly will meet in Islamabad.

Jahangir Tareen of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will appear before a banking court.

The case against sugar mill owners will be heard by the Lahore High Court. The Competition Commission of Pakistan had issued a report revealing that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and sugar mill owners connived to raise sugar prices in the country.

A march will be held near the Peshawar Press Club to raise awareness for coronavirus.

Employees of the Water and Power Development Authority will stage a protest demanding increase in salaries in front of the Lahore Electric Supply Corporation headquarters.

A mobile shop has been launched which sells fruits and vegetables at reduced rates as compared to the market.

Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati will hold a press conference in Hyderabad.

The government employees will stage a protest at Edhi Chowk in Quetta.

The inauguration of a new judicial complex will be held in Quetta.