TLP trying to change Islam’s identity: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister says party trying to promote extremism

Posted: Apr 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
TLP trying to change Islam's identity: Fawad Chaudhry

Photo: File

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan wants to change Islam’s identity. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry stated on Thursday as the government came closer to banning the party.

His remarks come a day after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the federal government is looking to ban the right wing party under the anti-terrorism law.

Countrywide protests took place after TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested on Monday.  His workers clashed with police which left several policemen injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the Interior Ministry’s summary to ban the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, government sources told SAMAA TV.

The file will be taken to the Federal Cabinet for approval, Rasheed said, pointing out that the decision was taken on the request of the Punjab government.

If the party is banned, this would automatically mean that its candidates for the NA-249 Karachi by-election cannot be elected representatives.

