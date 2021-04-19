Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior minister says govt holding talks with the banned party

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has released the 11 policemen it was held hostage after the first round of talks with the government.

In a video message early Monday morning, he remarked that the first round of the talks was quite positive and the second round will begin after sehri.

The TLP men have gone to Rehmatul Lil Alameen mosque and the police have also retreated, the federal minister said.

“We are hoping to resolve matters with the TLP amicably,” he added.

The officers had been held at a TLP mosque stronghold in Lahore, which was packed with supporters and surrounded by police, following clashes between the protesters and law enforcers on Sunday.

The Punjab police in a statement said that “miscreants” attacked the Nawankot police station. Policemen and Rangers were trapped inside the station, while the Nawankot DSP was kidnapped.

“At least one oil tanker with 50,000 litres of petrol was taken by the miscreants,” they said, adding that the protesters attacked the law enforcers with petrol bombs.

“The police pushed them back and took back the possession of the police station.” No operation was conducted against any mosque or madrassa.

Countrywide strike

Powerful clerics have called for a shutter-down strike across Pakistan today, Monday, in support of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan that was banned by the government for outbreaks of violence and protesting last week.

The former head of the moon-sighting Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Fazlur Rehman both announced their support Sunday night. 

Mufti Muneeb asked the government to release TLP workers and withdraw its ban on the group.

“I announce that after today’s incident, the French ambassador’s exit from Pakistan has been stopped,” said Fazlur Rehman. “I am clearly announcing that if the bodies of TLP martyrs are sent to Islamabad, we will be with them.”

He went on to say, “terrorists are not the ones who talk about the honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Terrorists are Imran Khan and his cabinet ministers.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sheikh rasheed TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.