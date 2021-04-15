Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

TLP protests: Punjab launches crackdown, Lahore roads reopened

Two policeman killed, 580 people injured

SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Lahore’s main roads were reopened for traffic Thursday morning following the joint operation of the police and Rangers against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters.

On Wednesday, the operation was launched to disperse protesters from Chungi Amar Sadhu, where the largest number of party supporters had reportedly gathered. The protesters pelted stones at the security officers in response but they were eventually dispersed.

After this, an operation was conducted at the Darogawala Chowk and it has been reopened after three days along with Mughalpura, Bhatta Chowk, LDA Chowk, and Shahdara Chowk.

Protesters are still present near the Grand Battery Stop on Multan Road and Scheme Mor. The police have said that they will be dispersed from Scheme Mor later in the day.

Protests erupted April 12 after TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in LahoreMain roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed, 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.

Condemnations

Prominent clerics were vocal about the eruption violence.

Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi has denounced the violence that ensued after a religious group held processions for the honour of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which turned violent. The protestors destroyed property, innocent people were killed, roads were blocked leading to suffering. This attitude is neither Islamic nor human, he said in a video released Thursday.  

The government should take strict action against those spreading chaos in the name of religion, closing down roads, damaging properties and attacking the public, he said.

Allama Naqvi was of the opinion that the government should have Parliament pass a decision against those who disrespected the Holy Prophet (PBUH), especially the French president.

The prime minister should take up the issue from the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as he has done in the past, he recommended. A restriction should be imposed on the international level against such blasphemy.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MOST READ
