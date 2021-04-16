Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

TLP protesters who attacked policemen will be identified, arrested: Chaudhry

Information minister said a cell has been formed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that TLP protesters who attacked policemen will be identified using CCTV cameras and videos, and arrested.

Cases will be registered against them under the terrorism law, he said in a tweet on Friday.

The federal minister said that a cell has been formed comprising NADRA, and Safe City Lahore members. The cell will identify all the protesters involved in the attack.

Protests in major cities across Pakistan erupted on April 12 after TLP workers took to the streets. They were protesting against the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following his arrest, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

During the protest, the religious group damaged 30 vehicles of law enforcement agencies, while two police officers were killed. So far, at least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 43 in Islamabad, the summary added.

