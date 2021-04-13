TLP protest: Karachi roads reopened for traffic

Main roads across Karachi were reopened for traffic Tuesday morning.

On Monday, supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan took to the streets after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore.

The protesters blocked multiple busy roads such as II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Malir, Baldia Town, Airport Road, Tower, North Nazimabad, and Hassan Square.

Hundreds of people were stuck in traffic for hours.

According to the traffic police, the majority of the roads have now been cleared. The University Road, Malir, Hassan Square, Orangi 5, and Shahrah-e-Faisal have been reopened for traffic.

Religious protest has been finished from Star Gate towards Malir, Road is opened for traffic.

Please drive carefully.



TRAFFIC AWARENESS AND SOCIAL MEDIA UNIT DIG TRAFFIC KARACHI. pic.twitter.com/or5ww3Bphc — Karachi Traffic Police (@KtrafficpoliceE) April 13, 2021

The areas that are still blocked are:

>Baldia 4 (Hub River and Northern Bypass)

>Korangi Road

People travelling to these localities have been advised to take alternate routes. In case of an emergency, they can reach out to the police at 1915 or tune into FM88.6 for hourly updates.

All motorways across Pakistan, that were blocked on Monday, have been reopened as well.