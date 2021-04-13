Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

TLP protest: Karachi roads reopened for traffic

University Road, Shahrae Faisal cleared

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
TLP protest: Karachi roads reopened for traffic

Photo: File

Main roads across Karachi were reopened for traffic Tuesday morning.

On Monday, supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan took to the streets after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore.

The protesters blocked multiple busy roads such as II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Malir, Baldia Town, Airport Road, Tower, North Nazimabad, and Hassan Square.

Hundreds of people were stuck in traffic for hours.

According to the traffic police, the majority of the roads have now been cleared. The University Road, Malir, Hassan Square, Orangi 5, and Shahrah-e-Faisal have been reopened for traffic.

The areas that are still blocked are:
>Baldia 4 (Hub River and Northern Bypass)
>Korangi Road

People travelling to these localities have been advised to take alternate routes. In case of an emergency, they can reach out to the police at 1915 or tune into FM88.6 for hourly updates.

All motorways across Pakistan, that were blocked on Monday, have been reopened as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
karachi traffic tlp protests
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
TLP protest, Karachi roads blocked, Karachi TLP protest, Saad Hussain Rizvi arrest, TLP protest, TLP news live today, TLP leader arrested, TLP dharna, TLP leader, karachi traffic update, karachi news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.