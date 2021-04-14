Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security

Four protesters were killed in Karachi

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore on April 13, 2021. Photo: AFP

Roads across Lahore remained blocked on Wednesday as the protest of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan entered its third day.

Protests erupted Monday afternoon after TLP Cheif Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters clashed with the police. Four people were killed during protests in Karachi’s Orangi and Korangi. A police officer in Lahore was killed during the demonstration while hundreds of others were injured.

Cars destroyed and set ablaze by protesters near Karachi’s Jamshed Road. Photo: Online
TLP protests continue for third day in Lahore
TLP supporters pelt stones at police officers near Lahore’s Multan Road. Photo: Online

On Tuesday night, the federal cabinet approved the deployment of paramilitary troops to maintain law and order. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Rangers troops will be deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur.

On Wednesday, the protests continued in Lahore. According to the police, protesters are out on the streets near the New Shadbagh Chowk. Traffic wardens, police, and Rangers have been deployed in the area.

Other areas closed are:

  • Chungi Amar Sidhu (both sides)
  • Bhatta Chowk
  • Yateem Khana Chowk
  • Darogawala Chowk
  • Karol Ghatti Ring Road (both sides)
  • Scheme Mor

In Narowal, passengers were stranded after trains in the city were postponed. The Allama Iqbal train from Karachi to Sialkot returned to Lahore from Narowal because of the delay.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police, seven points on the National Highway are closed for traffic.

The roads in Karachi and Islamabad have, on the other hand, been cleared.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed held a meeting to discuss the security situation in the country. He directed the security forced to ensure the writ of the state is maintained in all cases against the protesters.

Rasheed lauded the police for controlling the situation and clearing roads for traffic. “Motorways, the Grant Trunk Road, and other important routes have been reopened,” he added.

