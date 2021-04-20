TLP, government cut deal, ban likely to be withdrawn

TLP Shura to make announcement at 11am
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and a government team have reached an agreement after talks through the night, sources confirmed to SAMAA Digital.
Their negotiations began after protracted protests from the political party and its supporters across Pakistan starting last week. The protests began over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The TLP had been agitating from November and had been in talks with the government. However, when its chief Saad Rizvi planned to march on Islamabad, he was taken into custody. Protests broke out after that, especially in Lahore and Karachi.
These were the points of discussion (This is a developing story):
The TLP Shura will make the announcement at 11am at the sit-in outside Rehmat ul Aalimeen mosque after 11am.
The government will table a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and the TLP confirmed.
After the third round of talks, Rasheed said in a statement that the government will withdraw all cases against the TLP leaders and workers. This too was confirmed by the spokesperson Salman Haider.
A source in the TLP, who requested anonymity, told SAMAA Digital that the government has also agreed to reversing the ban on the group. The group’s spokesperson or the government did not comment on it.
Sheikh Rasheed said the TLP has agreed to end the sit-in and protests. The TLP has not made any such announcement.
On Thursday, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
The government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”, a notification issued by the Interior Ministry stated.
The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it added.
Read: Pakistan has banned TLP. What will happen next?
The party has been proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organization involved in terrorism.
Supporters of the religious party took to the streets earlier this week after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested.
The Punjab government has blocked the national identity card of the TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.
A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Sunday stated that the leader’s name has been placed under the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
According to the act, any individual linked to a proscribed organisation can be restricted to limitations on travel, speech, and business. Here are the things Rizvi has been instructed to do as long as the order remains in force:
Under Section 11E of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, the government has sealed the offices and frozen the accounts of TLP as well. All literature, posters, banners or printed, electronic, digital, and other material have been seized.
TLP has been instructed to submit its income and expenditure for all social and political activities and disclose all its funding sources.
In a meeting of the Punjab Home Department on Saturday, it was suggested that the TLP chief’s and five other party supporter’s names should be placed on the Exit Control List. A request regarding the matter has been sent to the Interior Ministry.
The government banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan earlier this week for engaging in terrorism and creating a sense of fear and insecurity in the country.
Following this, the National Counter Terrorism Authority recommended the government to take over madrassas operated by the party and crack down on its sources of funding.
Early Monday Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced in a video message that the government had started talks with the TLP. The second round of talks will begin after sehri.
The TLP has released the 11 policemen it held hostage following clashes with the Lahore police on Sunday, Rasheed said, adding that the TLP men have gone to Rehmatul Lil Alameen mosque and the police have also retreated.
His video message came hours after he denied holding any negotiations with the banned party.
“We have been trying to reach a consensus with them for the past two months but they are not ready to compromise on their demands,” he said in a media talk on Sunday. “TLP has been served a notice of three days and has been given a month’s time to submit its response,” Rasheed added.
Police and rangers were put on high alert in Karachi. Public transporters and markets said they would not operate in the city. Karachi Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon told Samaa Digital that the police have been told to allow protesters to observe a peaceful strike. He said that the police would respond accordingly if anyone tried to create a law and order situation in any part of Karachi.
Protesting broke out in Karachi at about 11pm on Sunday, according to SAMAA Digital reporter Aamir Majeed. Heavy contingent of police, Rangers took positions all over the city. Initially, the protests started in Liaquatabad and Mauripur Road. By night time a big crowd had gathered outside Darul Uloom-e-Amjadia in Nursery. Similar reports emerged from Orangi.
The protesters who gathered at Mauripur Road blocked the road leading to the port, said traffic police.
All the markets in Karachi will remain closed on Monday on the appeal of the ulema said the All City Traders Union Association and All Karachi Footwear Merchant Association. The same message was issued by Muhammad Hussain, the general secretary for the Transporters and Goods Association.
“This is a difficult announcement in the current business and commercial situation, but we cannot prioritise anything over honor,” said Hammad Poonawala, the president of the All City Traders Union and all its associations.
The Karachi Bar Association has called for a boycott of civil courts following the Lahore incident. The association has summoned a meeting of its general body at 11am. “We condemn the violence in Lahore,” General Secretary Umar Nawaz Warraich.