TLP banned for street violence, attacking law enforcers: Imran Khan

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was banned because they challenged the writ of the state, engaged in street violence, and attacked public and law enforcers, Prime Minister Imran Khan explained.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, he said that no one can be above the law and constitution.

The government banned the religious party earlier this week for engaging in terrorism and creating a sense of fear and insecurity in the country.

The premier tweeted that Muslims have the greatest love and respect for the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). “We cannot tolerate any such disrespect and abuse,” he said referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on the publication of cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) last year.

He demanded an apology from “extremists” who disrespected the prophet.

“Those in the West, including extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse and hate under the guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense and courage to apologise to 1.3 billion Muslims for causing this hurt,” PM Khan said.

He called out Western governments that have “outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH”.

Pakistan bans TLP

On Thursday, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”, a notification issued by the Interior Ministry stated.

The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it added.

The party has been proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organisation involved in terrorism.

Supporters of the religious party took to the streets earlier this week after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested.