TLP approaches interior ministry for ban reversal

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has approached the Interior Ministry to remove the its name from the list of proscribed organizations.



Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will chair a meeting to review the TLP’s request.



On April 15, the federal government banned the TLP under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The ban was a reaction to violent protests that erupted after the arrest of TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.



The party was proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organisation involved in terrorism.