Tiktokers’ murder case: Court orders investigators to declare suspects wanted

A Karachi court has ordered the investigators to start proceedings to declare the prime suspect proclaimed offender in the Tiktokers murder case.

The police told the court on Wednesday that Abdul Rehman remains absconding in the case.

The court directed the police to collect information about the suspect’s assets and prepare a report.

The investigation officer has been told to record the statements of all witnesses by April 29.

The court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Rehman. Another suspect, identified as Sawera, is out on bail.

On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan, and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Garden Town.

Police said that Muskaan’s real name was Ruqqaya. A friend of hers, Abdul Rehman, had been threatening her for a while. “He had even fired to scare her once.”

The police told the court that another suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Amir but didn’t like him being friends with Muskaan.

The investigators claimed that Muskaan and Amir had filmed a video and uploaded it on social media. The video made Sawaira angry and she called a friend and Abdul Rehman to shoot them.