Three people killed in Abbottabad shooting

A man and two women were killed while one person injured after gunmen opened fire at their house in Abbottabad Monday evening.

The police said that the deceased were relatives of a woman named Salmi Bibi, who had married a man named Faisal of her own choice three months ago. Faisal’s relatives disapproved of the match and attacked Salmi’s family members.

SP Malik Aijaz said that the couple has been taken into protective custody, adding that the police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects. A case has been registered against seven people.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Saima Fareed, and Maryam Bibi. Their bodies have been moved to the Havelian Hospital for their postmortem examination.