Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Three of a family electrocuted to death in Lahore

Deceased include father and his two children

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Three people who belonged to the same family were electrocuted to death in Lahore on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred in their home on Ravi Road. According to the police, an eight-year-old boy was removing clothes placed on a wall to dry them up.

A shirt got stuck in electric wires and the boy attempted to get a hold of it using an iron rod. The boy got stuck with the wire.

Hearing the child’s screams, his 11-year-old sister tried to save her brother, but she too was electrocuted, the police said.

Their mother woke up her husband Imran, who was sleeping at home. He too was electrocuted to death while attempting to save his children.

Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

