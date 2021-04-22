Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Three men rape 13-year-old girl in Lahore: police

The victim begs for a living, her father says

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Three men rape 13-year-old girl in Lahore: police

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
An auto rickshaw driver and his two friends raped a 13-year-old girl in Lahore on Thursday, the police said. The police have registered an FIR against the driver at the Sherakot police station. The victim’s father told the police that his daughter had gone to Rang Mehel from their home in Shahdra in the morning. The rickshaw driver lured her and took her to Malik Park area, the complainant said. He then raped her along with two of his friends. The driver ran away when residents of the area gathered after the girl shouted for help, according to the victim's father. The victim begs for a living, according to her father.
