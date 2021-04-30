Three killed after falling into manhole in New Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

According to the rescue personnel, a child fell into a manhole while playing on the road near Saba cinema. A rickshaw driver saw the child, parked his vehicle and jumped into the manhole to save him.

The two were stuck for two hours after which a crane was called to the site. The crane driver also jumped into the manhole to save the two but he drowned with them.

Rescue teams have retrieved the bodies of the child and crane operator, and are still looking for the rickshaw driver’s body.