Three die in road accidents across Karachi

Road accidents across Karachi left three people dead and one injured.

A 28-year-old, identified as Farhan, died after being hit by a truck at North Karachi 5C-4 area. He is survived by a child.

A person said that the victim was crossing the road to go to a shop.

A person said its driver then hit two motorcyclists when people called to get a hold of him.

The people handed over the driver and his two partners to the police. They set the vehicle on fire.

An intermediate student named Ibad was killed near Korangi Dar-ul-Uloom and his cousin Saad was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

A man named Naseer, 25, was also killed in an road accident near Bilal Chowrangi.