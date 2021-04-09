Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Three die in road accidents across Karachi

Incidents occurred in North Karachi, Korangi areas,

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Three die in road accidents across Karachi

Artwork by Samaa Digital

Listen to the story
Road accidents across Karachi left three people dead and one injured. A 28-year-old, identified as Farhan, died after being hit by a truck at North Karachi 5C-4 area. He is survived by a child. A person said that the victim was crossing the road to go to a shop. A person said its driver then hit two motorcyclists when people called to get a hold of him. The people handed over the driver and his two partners to the police. They set the vehicle on fire. An intermediate student named Ibad was killed near Korangi Dar-ul-Uloom and his cousin Saad was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck. A man named Naseer, 25, was also killed in an road accident near Bilal Chowrangi.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Road accidents across Karachi left three people dead and one injured.

A 28-year-old, identified as Farhan, died after being hit by a truck at North Karachi 5C-4 area. He is survived by a child.

A person said that the victim was crossing the road to go to a shop.

A person said its driver then hit two motorcyclists when people called to get a hold of him.

The people handed over the driver and his two partners to the police. They set the vehicle on fire.

An intermediate student named Ibad was killed near Korangi Dar-ul-Uloom and his cousin Saad was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

A man named Naseer, 25, was also killed in an road accident near Bilal Chowrangi.

 
accident Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi, Accident, Karachi accidents, accidents death,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Swabi judge killing: FIR registered, five suspects detained
Swabi judge killing: FIR registered, five suspects detained
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.