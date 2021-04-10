Three children die mysteriously in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar

Three children mysteriously died in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar on Saturday, the police have confirmed.

A police official told SAMAA TV that a mother took her children to the Patel Hospital at around 12:30pm. She later took her to the Edhi morgue.

The official said the police was informed “very late” at around 5:30pm.

The police haven’t conducted the post-mortem because the family hasn’t given permission for it. The cause of death hasn’t been ascertained.

The children’s father Imran works at a company in Lahore, while the mother and children were living in Karachi, children’s paternal uncle told SAMAA TV.

She had come to our house three days ago and complained that her husband wasn’t sending them money, he said, adding that Imran wanted his wife and children to move to Lahore because he worked there.