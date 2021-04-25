This Dubai iftar will cost you Rs270,000

You call your samosa and date iftar a grand affair? Wait till you read this. International aviation company Jetex is offering an “iftar in a sky” experience in Dubai. The iftar will be served in-flight to people with their private jets.

It costs Dh66,000, which is roughly Rs270,000 or $18,000. The company’s spokesperson told Khaleej Times that upto six people will be boarded on the first flight.

The plane will circle around the UAE and will land at the same spot where it took off. The food is provided by the Bulgari Resort, Dubai and includes Arabic and Italian cuisine.