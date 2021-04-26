Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance

The situation is very alarming, Murtaza Wahab says
Sindh has announced stricter coronavirus restrictions as the trend of positive cases in the province remains high.
“I wish people were actually following SOPs and had been wearing masks,” Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted on Monday. “The situation is very alarming and [the] government may have no other option but to take stricter decisions if people don’t act responsibly.”
The new directives announced are:
The decisions have been taken to curb the rapid spread of the deadly virus during Ramazan and before the Eid holidays. According to the Sindh Coronavirus Taskforce, if cases continue to rise, markets will be completely closed down.
A meeting headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is underway at the CM House. The government will hold a press conference at 1pm.
In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,825 new coronavirus cases while 70 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The number of patients in hospitals has increased and the country is using 90% of its oxygen supply.
On Sunday, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah wrote a letter to the Federal Interior Ministry requesting deployment of army in the province for SOP implementation.
Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced the following decisions to curb the virus:
If the situation deteriorates, the government will be forced to impose a lockdown in different cities. The NCOC will hold discussions with different provinces and make a detailed plan for that too.