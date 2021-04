Moves at a speed of almost 15 kilometres per hour





Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's whip-fast, obeys commands, and doesn't leave unpleasant surprises on the floor -- meet the AlphaDog, a robotic response to two of China's burgeoning loves pets and technology. The high-tech hound uses sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to 'hear' and 'see' its environment -- and can even be taken for walks