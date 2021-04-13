Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

He was a TTP commander

Posted: Apr 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Terrorist killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Photo: File

A terrorist has been killed during an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan’s Ladha, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said Tuesday.

The terrorist has been identified as Pir alias Asad. He had been an active member of the Tehreek-i-Taliban since 2006.

He was first affiliated with the Baitullah Mehsud group and then joined the Hakimullah Mehsud group, according to the Pakistan Army.

On February 26, a high-value’ target was killed during an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan’s Tiarza. The suspect has been identified as TTP commander Nooristan alias Hasan Baba.

“He was the most sought and wanted killed terrorist,” according to the ISPR. He was an “IED expert” and “master trainer”.

Baba had been involved in the killing of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007. In 2008, he attacked a check post and shot dead three FC soldiers.

