Ten injured in Hub football ground explosion

At least 10 people were injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Hub city Tuesday evening, the police said.

A football match was underway when the explosion occurred, according to the police.

The injured persons included two players as well. They were shifted to the Hub Civil Hospital.

At least two critically wounded persons were referred to Karachi hospitals.

Large contingents of police and security forces reached the site and placed security cordons around it.

However, the nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

— This is a developing story, more details to follow soon.