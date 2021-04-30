Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Tando Allahyar man dies in custody, 11 policemen found guilty

Suspect died on April 22

Posted: Apr 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tando Allahyar man dies in custody, 11 policemen found guilty

Photo: Online

A police report has declared 11 Tando Allahyar policemen guilty of negligence after a suspect was found dead in police custody hours after arrest.

The report was submitted to the DIG on Friday.

It has recommended appropriate action against the following policemen:

  • Inspector Imtiaz Domki
  • SI Imran Akhtar Chandio
  • Imam Ali Bhangwar
  • Yaqoob Bijarani
  • Muhammad Aslam Rajput
  • Haji Khan Khaskheli
  • ASI Sikander Ali Bhanojo
  • Dilsher
  • Irfan Ali Dahri

The case was reported on April 22 after the man arrested on charges of carrying mainpuri (a banned chewing substance) was found dead in police custody. The FIR registered against Babar Khanzada said that he was carrying 1,000 packets of the banned substance.

The police claimed that he died of suicide, his family members, however, challenged this claim and held a protest in Keeria Shakh. They said that the police had tortured him.

