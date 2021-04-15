Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Taking measures to maintain law and order: Pakistan Foreign Office

Minister says no threat to French citizens in the country

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan participate in an election campaign rally on bikes. (File photo: AFP)

Pakistan is taking “enhanced measures” to maintain law and order and prevent damage to lives and property, its Foreign Office said after the French embassy advised its nationals to leave the country Thursday. “We are aware of the advice which appears to be based on their own assessment of the situation,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said. “For its part, the government is taking enhanced measures for the maintenance of law and order and preventing any damage to life and property.” Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed too assured that French citizens were “safe” in Pakistan and there was no threat to them. Earlier in the day, the French embassy in Pakistan advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralysed large parts of Pakistan this week. “Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country,” the embassy said in an email to French citizens. “The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines.” Pakistan has banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which led the protests following Monday's arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. The arrest came a day after Rizvi announced that the TLP would hold a march against the government on April 20. In November 2020, the PTI government had signed an agreement with the TLP, agreeing to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan with “consensus from parliament”. The government signed the agreement after the group staged a protest in Islamabad over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine.
Pakistan is taking “enhanced measures” to maintain law and order and prevent damage to lives and property, its Foreign Office said after the French embassy advised its nationals to leave the country Thursday.

“We are aware of the advice which appears to be based on their own assessment of the situation,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said.

“For its part, the government is taking enhanced measures for the maintenance of law and order and preventing any damage to life and property.”

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed too assured that French citizens were “safe” in Pakistan and there was no threat to them.

Earlier in the day, the French embassy in Pakistan advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralysed large parts of Pakistan this week.

“Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country,” the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

“The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines.”

Pakistan has banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which led the protests following Monday’s arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. The arrest came a day after Rizvi announced that the TLP would hold a march against the government on April 20.

In November 2020, the PTI government had signed an agreement with the TLP, agreeing to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan with “consensus from parliament”.

The government signed the agreement after the group staged a protest in Islamabad over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
French embassy Islamabad, French embassy Pakistan, TLP banned
 

