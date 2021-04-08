Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Syrian air defences fire against Israeli missiles near capital

The attack has left four Syrian soldiers wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Syrian air defences fire against Israeli missiles near capital: state media

Syrian state news agency SANA broadcasts images of air defences firing at purported Israeli missiles near Damascus in an attack it said left four Syrian soldiers wounded.

Syrian air defence responded early Thursday to "Israeli aggression" over Damascus, state media reported, adding that four soldiers were wounded in the attack.
Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.
"At around 12:56 (2035 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of Lebanon on some positions in the vicinity of Damascus," Syrian state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.
"Our air defences intercepted the aggression and shot down most of" the missiles, the news outlet said, adding that "four soldiers were injured".
The strikes also caused "some material damage".
The source did not provide details on the targets.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strikes had targeted "military positions" near Damascus.
Later they added the strikes hit several positions near the city and "destroyed an arms depot that belongs to the Iranians".
Israel rarely confirms the strikes, but its army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country last year, without providing details.

FaceBook WhatsApp
isreal Syria SYRIA CONFLICT
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.