Swabi police arrest two in Justice Aftab Afridi murder case

Say it was an outcome personal enmity

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Swabi police arrest two in Justice Aftab Afridi murder case

Justice Aftab Afridi was en route to Islamabad along with his family Sunday night when his car came under attack near the Anbar interchange in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

The Swabi police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of an anti-terrorism court judge and his family, they said Wednesday.

Justice Aftab Afridi was en route to Islamabad along with his family Sunday night when his car came under attack near the Anbar interchange.

The judge, his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson were killed in the attack.

The police registered an FIR against seven suspects, including Supreme Court Bar Association President Abdul Lateef Afridi, his son Danish Afridi, Muhammad Shafiq, Abid, Jameel and Jamal, on the complaint of the deceased judge’s son.

Swabi District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib said that three vehicles were used in the targeted attack.

One of the vehicles was carrying the hitmen, while another was piloting, according to the official. The third vehicle was there for backup.

DPO Shoaib said the arrested suspects, Aziz and Dawood, have confessed to the murder. Their accomplices have been identified too, he added.

The incident was an outcome of personal enmity, according to the official. The two sides have been at loggerheads for seven, eight years.

Justice Aftab Afridi khyber pakhtunkhwa Murder Police swabi
 
HOME  
 
 
Swabi, police, murder, Justice Aftab Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
 

