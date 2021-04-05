Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Swabi judge killing: FIR registered, five suspects arrested

Justice Aftab, family were shot dead on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
An FIR of the murder of Justice Aftab Afridi, an anti-terrorism court judge in Swabi, his wife and two children was registered at the Chota Lahore police station Monday morning. Justice Afridi was en route to Islamabad along with his family Sunday night when his car came under attack near the Anbar interchange, Swabi District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib said. The victim's guard and driver sustained injuries. A complaint of the attack against unidentified men has been registered by the judge's son. According to the FIR, the suspects committed the crime in enmity over a murder case. DPO Shoaib said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar police have formed a joint operation team to investigate the case. Five people have been arrested and are being questioned. "The suspects will be identified by the victim's son," the officer said, adding that two cars used in the attack have been impounded. Justice Afridi was posted at a Swat anti-terrorism court two months ago. The Swat Bar Council announced a protest against his killing on Monday. The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended and dealt with the full severity of the law,” he said in a tweet. Kamran Bangash, the KP chief minister’s aide on information, promised that CM Mehmood Khan will himself monitor the investigation.
Murder Police swabi
