HOME > News

Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi

Chief justice hears Karachi encroachment cases

Posted: Apr 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of 11-storey residential building Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed resumed hearing Thursday morning the petitions against the encroachments in the city at Karachi Registry.

The top judge asked the Karachi commissioner about the residential project while hearing a petition against encroachments on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen.

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority, the building has not been constructed on any nullah, the commissioner remarked.

The advocate general said that one side of the building is illegal and that should be demolished.

“Don’t talk about the SBCA in front of us,” the judge said. They are responsible for all illegal constructions in Karachi. “There is not vacant land in PECHS. Where did this land come from?”

The SBCA DG said that this land was spotted after the re-allotment of the road.

To this, the top judge remarked: “So does this mean that you would sell this land? What have you been doing? You will even allot CM House if you could.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked who approved the lease on this land.

The builder never comes to the court. He is missing, Justice Ahmed remarked. “He has even convinced the authorities to make a report in his favour.”

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. One apartment roughly costs Rs30 million.

