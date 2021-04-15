Supreme Court adjourns Khursheed Shah bail hearing till May 4

The Supreme Court has adjourned the bail hearing of PPP’s Khursheed Shah till May 4 because of the deteriorating health of the NAB prosecutor.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Musheer Alam, took up the case Thursday afternoon. The bureau informed the bench that NAB special prosecutor couldn’t appear in court as he has been unwell, and asked for more time to appoint a new prosecutor and brief him about the case.

Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that the case cannot be delayed any further.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. The case was filed against him over a year ago on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income. NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

