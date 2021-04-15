Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Supreme Court adjourns Khursheed Shah bail hearing till May 4

He is accused of owning more assets than income

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Supreme Court adjourns Khursheed Shah bail hearing till May 4

Photo: File

The Supreme Court has adjourned the bail hearing of PPP’s Khursheed Shah till May 4 because of the deteriorating health of the NAB prosecutor.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Musheer Alam, took up the case Thursday afternoon. The bureau informed the bench that NAB special prosecutor couldn’t appear in court as he has been unwell, and asked for more time to appoint a new prosecutor and brief him about the case.

Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that the case cannot be delayed any further.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. The case was filed against him over a year ago on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income. NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asset case khursheed shah NAB PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.