Monday, April 12, 2021
HOME > News

Sujawal protesters block Karachi-Badin highway

They were protesting against an anti-encroachment operation

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

The highway connecting Karachi, Badin, and Thatta was blocked Monday morning after residents of Sujawal took to the streets.

The protesters demonstrated a sit-in and burnt tyres which disrupted the traffic on the highway.

According to reports, the Anti-Encroachment Force of the district was conducting an operation to remove encroachments near the Public Park when a conflict broke out between the residents and the force.

Two people were injured in the chaos. Following this, residents started chanting slogans against the district administration.

Sujawal's district commissioner has reached the protest site and negotiations with the protesters are under way.

karachi highway Protest sujawal
 
