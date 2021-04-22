Sugar crisis: Jahangir Tareen supporters want investigation team’s head changed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PTI MNAs and MPAs who support Jahangir Tareen have reportedly been pressuring Prime Minister Imran Khan to change the head of the team investigating the country's sugar crisis.

They have asked the premier to replace FIA Lahore Director Muhammad Rizwan. Sources have said that Rizwan has collected all the evidence in the inquiry and interviewed all witnesses.

He is a stern man and unwilling to compromise which is why the parliamentarians want him to be replaced, according to sources.

