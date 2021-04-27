Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Steel Mills gears up to produce 50,000 cylinders of oxygen

Oxygen gas plant to be revived amid Covid-19 third wave

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A shopkeeper refills medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at his shop in Karachi on April 26, 2021. Photo: AFP

Efforts are being made to revive the oxygen plant of Pakistan Steel Mills to meet shortages during the third wave of coronavirus.

A technical team reached PSM on the instructions of the federal government.

A meeting was chaired by PSM CEO Shuja Hassan to look into to the possibility of reviving the defunct oxygen gas plant.

“The plant will be restored soon,” the CEO said. “The machinery required in the plant will be installed. Pakistan Army engineers will assist in the process of reviving the plant.”  

Related: Not oxygen but cylinder shortage can be expected: Dealers

The Federal Industry and Production Division formed the three-member technical team: CEO Shuja Hassan, K.B. Ali of the Engineering Development Board and Saad Alam, the operations head of the oxygen plant.

According to experts, 50,000 cylinders of oxygen can be extracted daily from the plant. The biggest problem will be the immediate availability of spare parts. The corroded parts need to be replaced.  

The plant has not been in use since 2015.

