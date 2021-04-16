Stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest: COAS

US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interests and regional security, including the Afghan peace process.

The army chief welcomed US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afganistan by September 2021. He further reiterated that a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general, the ISPR said in a statement. “COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.”

Ageler appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process, and also assured of the US’s continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.