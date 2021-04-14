Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Smart lockdown placed in seven Islamabad neighbourhoods

People violating SOPs to be fined

Posted: Apr 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Smart lockdown placed in seven Islamabad neighbourhoods

The district administration of Islamabad has placed a smart lockdown in seven localities of the capital city due to a rampant rise in coronavirus cases. A notification issued on Wednesday stated that entry and exit points of Sectors G7/1, G-6/2, G-7/2, G-8/1, G9/2, G-10/4, and G-11/3 will be sealed starting Wednesday, April 14. Markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices, and shops in these localities will be closed. People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless necessary and those without face masks will be fined. People violating the SOPs will be fined and even sent behind bars. A restriction has been imposed on all kinds of gatherings and religious processions. Shops of essential food items and pharmacies will be open from 9am to 7pm.
The district administration of Islamabad has placed a smart lockdown in seven localities of the capital city due to a rampant rise in coronavirus cases.

A notification issued on Wednesday stated that entry and exit points of Sectors G7/1, G-6/2, G-7/2, G-8/1, G9/2, G-10/4, and G-11/3 will be sealed starting Wednesday, April 14.

Markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices, and shops in these localities will be closed. People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless necessary and those without face masks will be fined.

People violating the SOPs will be fined and even sent behind bars. A restriction has been imposed on all kinds of gatherings and religious processions.

Shops of essential food items and pharmacies will be open from 9am to 7pm.

 
