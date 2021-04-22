Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central hotspots

North Nazimabad, Gulberg and New Karachi sealed

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central hotspots

The Karachi administration has imposed a two-week micro smart lockdown in coronavirus hotspots in District Central as the country continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus. The areas sealed are North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Gulberg. The lockdown, starting Thursday, will remain in force till May 5. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the directives were issued after 13 people in these areas contracted the deadly virus. People in the localities have been instructed to wear masks at all times and ensure social distancing. Other instructions issued by the government are: Offices and markets to remain closed Ban on pillion riding Large gathering banned Families with coronavirus patients to stay in quarantine UK variant in Sindh Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho has warned that the UK variant has reached Karachi. "It was found in 50% of the samples that undergo genome testing." The variant spreads rapidly and its consequences can be seen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, she said. "With Eid around the corner, a lot of people are going out for shopping but not taking necessary precautionary measures." The minister urged people to wear masks, follow SOPs and maintain social distancing. NCOC chief Asad Umar has, on the other hand, warned that if the number of cases in the country doesn't decrease, lockdowns in big cities will become imminent. He said that the forum will announce new restrictions for the country on Friday, April 23. In the last 24 hours, 98 people lost their lives to coronavirus while 5,857 new cases were reported.
  • Offices and markets to remain closed
  • Ban on pillion riding
  • Large gathering banned
UK variant in Sindh

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho has warned that the UK variant has reached Karachi. “It was found in 50% of the samples that undergo genome testing.”

The variant spreads rapidly and its consequences can be seen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, she said. “With Eid around the corner, a lot of people are going out for shopping but not taking necessary precautionary measures.”

The minister urged people to wear masks, follow SOPs and maintain social distancing.

NCOC chief Asad Umar has, on the other hand, warned that if the number of cases in the country doesn’t decrease, lockdowns in big cities will become imminent.

He said that the forum will announce new restrictions for the country on Friday, April 23.

In the last 24 hours, 98 people lost their lives to coronavirus while 5,857 new cases were reported.

 
