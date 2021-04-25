Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods

The administration of Karachi has imposed a micro smart lockdown in four neighbourhoods of the city after a surge in coronavirus infections in the city.

Entry and exit points of Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and North Karachi has been sealed. People have been advised to refrain from leaving their houses unless absolutely necessary.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the lockdown will be imposed immediately and will stay in place till May 8.

People not wearing masks will be fined. Other directives issued by the government are:

Gatherings of more than three people not allowed in public

Ban imposed on private gatherings at houses

Utilities to remain open as per routine

Business, malls to remain closed

Earlier this week, a smart lockdown was imposed in Keamari’s Jungle Shah Colony and Mauripur Road, along with Site’s Metroville, Qasba Colony, and Islam Nagar as well.

A smart lockdown has been imposed in 17 areas in Hyderabad as well. Earlier this week, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the coronavirus infection rate in Karachi and Hyderabad has increased to 13% and 14%.

Pakistan has reported 5,611 new covid-19 cases and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 17,117.

Government seeks army’s help

The Sindh government has sought the army’s help in a letter to the Interior Ministry for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

We will inform the ministry regarding troop employment and equipment after holding consultations over the matter, the letter stated. The government has also warned that a province-wide lockdown may be imposed if the case trend stays high.

On Saturday, army troops were deployed to Peshawar and Islamabad. The Punjab government, too, has sent its letter requesting help.