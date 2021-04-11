Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Smart lockdown imposed in five Peshawar neighbourhoods

Congregation in mosques restricted to five people

Posted: Apr 11, 2021
The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to impose a micro smart lockdown in five areas of Peshawar after coronavirus infections in the city rose.

A notification issued by the government stated that entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed at 6pm on Sunday:

  • Hayatabad Sector E-4, Phase 7
  • Bilal Town
  • Al Falah Town, Ijazabad
  • Abshar Colony
  • Officers Garden Colony

The lockdown will remain in force until further notice, the notification stated. The police and district commissioners will be responsible for ensuring Covid-19 SOPs are implemented.

People not wearing masks in public will be fined. The following instructions will apply:

  • No general entry or exit to this locality by any person, except those supplying essential commodities, shall be allowed.
  • All gatherings are prohibited.
  • All shops other than essential services shall remain closed.
  • The congregation in mosques to be restricted to five people only.

Pakistan is currently witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, over 5,000 cases were reported across the country while 115 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

 
