Sixteen bodies found on Kohat hills: official

At least 16 decayed bodies were found on Tor Chappar hills in Kohat, the Kohat deputy commissioner confirmed Friday.

DC Abdul Rehman told SAMAA TV that he didn’t have more details about the incident.

The Rescue 1122 workers at the scene said that those were the bodies of coalminers. They believed that the deceased belonged to Shangla.

The remains were spotted by a shepherd, according to the police.

“The bodies are quite decayed,” said Fazal Naeem, a spokesman for the Kohat police.

“They were found in a mass grave,” he added.