Friday, April 9, 2021
Sixteen bodies found on Kohat hills: official

They were spotted by a shepherd

Posted: Apr 9, 2021
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue workers on the scene. Picture: Basit Gillani

At least 16 decayed bodies were found on Tor Chappar hills in Kohat, the Kohat deputy commissioner confirmed Friday. DC Abdul Rehman told SAMAA TV that he didn’t have more details about the incident. The Rescue 1122 workers at the scene said that those were the bodies of coalminers. They believed that the deceased belonged to Shangla. The remains were spotted by a shepherd, according to the police. "The bodies are quite decayed," said Fazal Naeem, a spokesman for the Kohat police. "They were found in a mass grave," he added.
At least 16 decayed bodies were found on Tor Chappar hills in Kohat, the Kohat deputy commissioner confirmed Friday.

DC Abdul Rehman told SAMAA TV that he didn’t have more details about the incident.

The Rescue 1122 workers at the scene said that those were the bodies of coalminers. They believed that the deceased belonged to Shangla.

The remains were spotted by a shepherd, according to the police.

“The bodies are quite decayed,” said Fazal Naeem, a spokesman for the Kohat police.

“They were found in a mass grave,” he added.

 
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
