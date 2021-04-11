Six killed after car falls into ditch in Azad Kashmir

Six people were killed after a car fell into a ditch in Azad Kashmir’s Kotli Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, a child was injured in the accident. The bodies and child have been rushed to the Kotli DHQ Hospital.

The car was travelling from Nakyal to Kotli.

The station house officer of Kotli said that the ditch was approximately 1000 feet deep. “It looks like the accident took place because of a technical fault in the car.”

The deceased include the driver and five people of a family, he added.