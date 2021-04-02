Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh’s self-employment scheme offers small loans to entrepreneurs

Cabinet approved it on Thursday

Posted: Apr 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sindh's self-employment scheme offers small loans to entrepreneurs

Photo: File

The Sindh government has decided to launch the self-employment scheme under which interest-free loans will be provided to people looking to start their own small businesses.

It was approved during a cabinet meeting held at CM House on Thursday. The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisers, and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah.

COVID-19 situation has led to the unemployment of many people. “This is the time to introduce a pro-poor economic package under which interest-free small loans may be offered to the people to start their small business or strengthen their ongoing business activities,” CM Murad Ali Shah said, adding that he could spare Rs2 billion during the current financial year to start with.

The cabinet members after thorough discussions and deliberations approved the proposal and named it “Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme”. They unanimously decided to enhance its budgetary allocations so that a large number of populations could benefit from it.

The chief minister said that they need to make a mechanism for deciding loan amount, its disbursement, and recovery. He constituted a committee under P&D Chairperson Mohammad Waseem, with finance and law secretaries to work out details for the programme.

Billboard policy

Local Government Secretary Najam Shah told the cabinet that a billboard policy has been framed in the light of the Supreme Court orders. Under the policy, billboards shall be built and installed according to the standard height, size and restrictions as follows.

  • The depth of a billboard would be 15 feet, width 45 feet, and obvious height 31 feet.
  • The depth of the 10 ft billboard would have a 20 ft width and 21 ft height.
  • Eight ft deep billboard would have 12 ft width and 12 ft length.

Homi Katrak Chambers

The cabinet on the recommendation of the heritage committee approved the request of the owner of the building, Homie Katrak Chamber situated on Abdullah Haroon Road, Hoshang Road for addition and alteration of the heritage building.

The compound of the building would remain the same with revival and inside the compound, a 27-floor building would be constructed.

Sister City

The cabinet was told that the ambassador of Pakistan in China has informed the Sindh government that the provincial government of Hubei wished to establish a sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei province, and a sister relationship between Karachi and Wuhan.

The Wuhan administration has completed its internal procedure to name a prominent square on the riverbank of the Yangtze as the Pakistan-China Friendship Square.

The Karachi administration would also undertake procedures to name a prominent public square/road on a similar pattern as a special gesture of friendship on a reciprocal basis.

