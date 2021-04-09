Sindh suspends interprovincial transport on Saturdays and Sundays

The Sindh government has suspended interprovincial bus service on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a notification issued by the Sindh transport department.

The restriction will remain in place from midnight on April 9 to April 25.

However, the intercity bus service would remain functional, the transport department said.

Last week, the Sindh government decided to operate intercity public transport at 50% capacity.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the UK variant of coronavirus in Sindh.

The virus has so far claimed 4,521 lives in the province, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 267,970.