Sindh suspends interprovincial transport on Saturdays and Sundays

Intercity bus service will remain functional

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
The Sindh government has suspended interprovincial bus service on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a notification issued by the Sindh transport department. The restriction will remain in place from midnight on April 9 to April 25. However, the intercity bus service would remain functional, the transport department said. Last week, the Sindh government decided to operate intercity public transport at 50% capacity. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the UK variant of coronavirus in Sindh. The virus has so far claimed 4,521 lives in the province, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 267,970.
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
