HOME > News

Sindh shrines to remain closed till May 16

Pakistan battling third coronavirus wave

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Shrines across Sindh will remain closed till May 16.

The provincial government has extended the ban because of the third wave of the coronavirus.

The district administration of different cities has been ordered to form teams to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

Zakat, Ushr, and Auqaf Minister Anwar Sial said that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly. We have to take serious steps to stop its spread.

Shrines were closed on March 28. The urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which was supposed to take place at Sehwan Sharif starting Shaban 18 (April 1) was cancelled as well.

Sindh has so far reported 270,310 cases of the virus along with 4,533 deaths.

Covid News government updates Sindh
 
