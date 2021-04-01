COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm

Business in Sindh will only be allowed to remain open from 6am to 8pm, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

There will be no business activity on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

However, medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol stations, bakeries and milk shops have been exempted. The restrictions will remain in place until April 11.

Outdoor dining

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed until 10pm. After that, only takeaways and deliveries will be permitted.

Ban on weddings

The government has banned all indoor and outdoor weddings from April 6.

Workplace staff to be reduced to 50%

All public and private sector organisations will be allowed to call 50% staff to workplace, according to the new directives.

Public transport

Intercity transport services can accommodate only 50% passengers with strict compliance of virus SOPs.

The coronavirus situation in Sindh will be reviewed at the National Command and Operation Centre meeting on April 7, according to the provincial government.

The restrictions come at a time when the country continues to battle the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed 14,434 lives, while the number of total confirmed cases has crossed the 600,000 mark in Pakistan.