Sindh requests FIA for action against TLP social media activists

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department wrote on Friday a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency, requesting it to take action against Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan activists for delivering hate speeches on social media.

The Sindh CTD has shared details of at least 30 social media accounts with the FIA cybercrime wing along with the anti-state content, including hate speeches and statements promoting sectarianism.

Sindh CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said he was informed by SHO Raja Tariq Mehmood that the CTD’s social media monitoring cell had observed TLP activists engaging in hate speeches and sectarianism.

The TLP launched countrywide protests after the arrest of its chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on Monday. The arrest came after the religious group announced a march on Islamabad over the government’s failure to expel the French ambassador.

The protests turned violent in many cities, with nearly half a dozen people, including policemen, killed in Lahore and Karachi.

In his letter to the CTD DIG, SHO Mehmood said TLP members had previously held violent rallies to pressure the government into severing ties with certain countries.

The surge in violence, including arson and killing of the law enforcement personnel, was glorified through social media, he said.

“Anti-state and hateful content is being uploaded by TLP followers on their social media accounts to provoke the masses and create chaos in the country,” SHO Mehmood wrote.

He said such posts could trigger people and lead to a turmoil in the state.

The federal government has also listed the TLP as a proscribed organization due to its engagement in terrorism-related activities, the official noted.

On April 16, the Sindh CTD wrote to the FIA Karachi additional director and requested for action against TLP activists operating these social media accounts.

These TLP supporters violated the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act by promoting hate speech, it said.

The FIA has yet to take action on the request.